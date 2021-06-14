Mysterious Space Tourist Pays $28 Mln for Rocket Trip Beyond Earth With Jeff Bezos, Reports Say

The name of the lucky cosmic tourist will be announced soon, but for now, all we know is that he - or she - surely does not mind paying a fortune for a dream trip to the stars.

A mysterious individual has paid at least $28 million in an auction, winning a seat on a spaceship alongside billionaire Jeff Bezos, according to the Daily Mail.

The company announced the first round of the auction in May, saying it had received nearly 5,200 bidders from 136 countries. To qualify, the candidate must be between 5 feet and 6 feet 4 inches tall (1.52 to 1.93 metres) and weigh more than 7 stone 12lb, but less than 16 stone (50 to 100 kg).

In total, four people will be crewing the spaceflight of Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company - the Amazon founder himself, his brother Mark, the lucky winner, and one more person who is also to be announced in the future. According to some reports, it might be a Blue Origin employee.

© REUTERS / Isaiah Downing Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017

They will be travelling on the New Shepherd rocket at a speed of 2,000 mph and will ascend 62 miles (almost 100 km) above the surface of the planet - while according to NASA, the atmosphere ends at the point of 50 miles above Earth. Their trip will take place on 20 July, on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and will last 11 minutes.

The Blue Origin has already completed 15 flights, but all of them have been unmanned.