Russia Says All Desire Results on Iran Deal 'ASAP' But 'Quality Comes First' as Vienna Talks Resume

After assuming office in January, US President Joe Biden signaled a revival of the nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic is possible, but no significant steps have been achieved since then. Tehran demands Washington must first lift the sanctions introduced by the former administration after ex-president Donald Trump ditched the deal in 2018.

All signatories to the Iran deal want to achieve results as soon as possible, but the quality of a potential outcome is what matters most, the Russian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Saturday as the talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed in the Austrian capital.

"All participants reiterated their determination to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion," he noted in a tweet.

​Since early April, Vienna has been hosting the talks, with three working commissions currently negotiating the lifting of sanctions and the return of Tehran and Washington to the deal. Iran's top negotiator Abbas Araqchi has said that the fifth round of talks was difficult and unlikely to be the last.

Recently, Beijing has advised Washington to lift the sanctions against Iran if it wants to return to the nuclear deal. In late May, the US government said it would "carefully review" its sanctions regime against the Islamic Republic if Iran returns to full compliance with the JCPOA.

"Our message to [the US] is that they should stop shilly-shallying by moving decisively to sanction-lifting," China's ambassador to the UN nuclear watchdog, Wang Qun, said, according to Al-Arabiya.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has expressed doubt whether the current US administration will agree to abandon the policy of sanctions against Tehran, as he accused the United States of using sanctions as a bargaining tool to put pressure on the Islamic Republic.

The 2015 agreement, reached by China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US, the EU, as well as Iran, envisioned the lifting of sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limiting its nuclear program. The US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, slapping Iran with harsh sanctions as part of its "maximum pressure campaign". Following the US withdrawal, Iran began to gradually abandon its commitments under the deal.