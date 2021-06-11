Register
11:46 GMT11 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy take part in a ceremony as a replenishment ship sets sail to the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia, from a naval port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China 3 September 2020.

    China Seeks to Control Indo-Pacific, Says Pentagon As It Accuses Beijing of Boosting Defence Budget

    © AP Photo / CHINA DAILY
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080485060_0:250:3072:1978_1200x675_80_0_0_0b6850cb61072e3e9dff27a2ba55565e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106111083124414-china-seeks-to-control-indo-pacific-says-pentagon-as-it-accuses-beijing-of-boosting-defence-budget/

    China’s state legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), approved military spending of $209.16 billion in March, up 6.8 percent on the year before. Although Beijing’s defence spending has been rising steadily over the past decade, it still spends a third of the money spent by the US which is the world's biggest investor in military.

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that China "wants to control the Indo-Pacific" region and its ultimate goal was to be the "pre-eminent country" on the planet.

    And on being asked by Republican Senator and former governor of Florida, Rick Scott, what Beijing's stance on Taiwan was, Austin added: “I won't disagree that they have a goal of eventually re-uniting Taiwan with China.”

    He was addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee Hearing to confirm the US defence budget for the 2022 financial year and he reckoned that China is seeking to compete with the US not only militarily, but across the spectrum - an apparent reference to economy.

    “Our current relationship with China is one of competition,” he stated.

    In answer to a question from Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, Austin said that he thought the threat from China was bigger than that from climate change.

    "The most significant military threat we face, and you have heard me say this a 100 times, is China,” Austin said.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo on the destroyer Changsha as he reviews a military display of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the South China Sea April 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Li Gang/Xinhua
    Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo on the destroyer Changsha as he reviews a military display of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the South China Sea April 12, 2018

    The US Defense Secretary assured the committee that despite China’s growing military expenditure over the years, the US still has the capability to defend the nation.

    “We are the most lethal force ever to have existed on the planet,” Austin claimed.

    Closing Gap Between US and China’s Military Budgets a “Disturbing Trend”

    The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, who was also present at the budget hearing, described China's steady annual budget increase as a "disturbing trend".

    “This is a disturbing trend. There is no question about it: they have made a major investment in developing their military,” Milley said.

    “The gap that used to exist 20 to 30 years ago has been closing,” he added.

    “The Chinese have a deliberate plan to be a global challenger to the United States of America militarily by mid-century,” said the top US general.

    China’s President Xi Jinping has called for the Chinese armed forces to be modernised by the middle of the century, in order to transform them into a “world-class” fighting unit. The world's second-biggest economy approved a military budget of $209.1 billion for the year, up 6.6 percent on the previous fiscal year. Although Beijing's military spending has risen steadily over recent years, it still lags behind that of the US.

    Last month, the US Department of Defense (DoD) proposed annual military spending of $715 billion, up $10 billion on the 2020 defence budget.

    Related:

    Resisting Reunification By Force To Get Taiwan Nowhere: Mainland Spokesperson
    Newly Commissioned PLA Warships 'Show Powerful Deterrent', Analysts Say
    'Carrots and Sticks': US 2020 Defence Budget Sends Shockwaves Across Globe
    Tags:
    Indo-Pacific, Pentagon, US, Taiwan, China, Lloyd Austin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta tastes some ice cream, as curious bystanders look on, during her visit to the Ice Cream Trade Fair in Rimini, central Italy, on 24 January 1998.
    Ice Cream Mood: Politicians and Celebrities Eating One of the Most Popular Desserts Ever
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse