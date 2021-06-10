Register
20:21 GMT10 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

    US Government Prioritizing Palestinian Hamas as Target for Sanctions, Yellen Says

    © REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    6112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/16/1082966700_0:0:3079:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_af4cbbaea306622e8eb0fa88d75c889f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106101083120834-us-government-prioritizing-palestinian-hamas-as-target-for-sanctions-yellen-says/

    Earlier, House Democrats had rejected an effort by Republican lawmakers to weigh legislation that would effectively apply sanctions against Hamas after tensions escalated between the militant group and Israeli officials in May.

    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declared on Thursday that the Biden administration would be prioritizing the Palestinian Hamas group as a target for looming sanctions.

    Yellen's remarks were made during a hearing before the House Appropriations subcommittee and comes amid a push by the administration to combat terrorism financing and money laundering abroad.

    "Hamas has been designated as a target of the US government for counterterrorism sanction programs and we prioritize targeting Hamas and their supporters," Yellen told congressional lawmakers. "We have targeted a large number of Hamas-affiliated individuals and entities around the globe and that includes a host of charities around the world that have served as critical fundraising mechanisms."

    "We also work closely with jurisdictions that are vulnerable to Hamas. We work with them to improve their anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism frameworks," the official added.

    Israeli security forces walk past extinguished burnt vehicles in Holon near Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021, after rockets were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement
    © AFP 2021 / AHMAD GHARABLI
    Israeli security forces walk past extinguished burnt vehicles in Holon near Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021, after rockets were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement
    The commentary comes just a few weeks after Democrats within the US House of Representatives blocked a GOP effort that would have raised the possibility of implementing sanctions against the Hamas group during the May rocket exchanges.

    The bill, dubbed the International Terrorism Support Prevention Act, had been reintroduced into the chamber by Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) and would have enacted sanctions against any foreign entities that fund Hamas. The measure had initially been introduced in 2019 and unanimously passed, however, it was not taken up for a vote in the US Senate.

    Over the last several weeks, the Biden administration has faced intense scrutiny from lawmakers over its response to the latest escalation in tensions between Israeli and Hamas officials, including from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), among other prominent Democrats.

    Related:

    Hamas Ready for Negotiations With Israel on Prisoner Exchange
    Hamas Representatives to Come to Moscow for Consultations, Russian Diplomat Says
    Hamas Threatens to Resume Bombardment Unless Israel Releases Held Up Qatari Aid, Paper Claims
    Egypt Sees Israel-Hamas Truce as Its 'National Security Concern' as Delegation Set to Visit Cairo
    Flattened Gaza Media Tower Had Hamas Iron Dome-Jamming Tech Inside, Israeli Diplomat Claims
    Tags:
    Biden Administration, Janet Yellen, Sanctions, Hamas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children play next to the giant model of the official UEFA Euro 2020 match ball in Baku, Azerbaijan, 3 June 2021.
    Countries Hosting UEFA Euro 2020 Games Make Final Preparations Before Kick Off
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse