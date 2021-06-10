US President Biden Meets UK Prime Minister Johnson Before G7 Summit in Cornwall

Sputnik comes live from Cornwall in England, where US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are having a meeting a day before the start of the G7 summit.
Before setting off for his first European tour as US President, Biden told the Washington Post that during the meeting with Johnson he would emphasise the "special relationship" between the US and the UK.
During the talks, Biden and Johnson are expected to touch upon Northern Ireland and its post-Brexit status.
After the Cornwall summit has ended, the US President will travel to Brussels for a NATO summit and then will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on 16 June.
