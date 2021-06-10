Register
06:35 GMT10 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disembark Air Force One upon arrival at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, Cornwall, Britain June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

    Joe Biden Set to Warn Boris Johnson on Northern Ireland as He Arrives in UK for G7 Summit

    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083113740_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_ab81a8593d6aae955f2c005226d39ef4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106101083113574-joe-biden-set-to-warn-boris-johnson-on-northern-ireland-as-he-arrives-in-uk-for-g7-summit/

    Earlier, as he spoke in Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit to be hosted by the UK, Boris Johnson expressed optimism over talks with the European Union on ironing out the Northern Ireland protocol issue, insisted that a compromise was “doable”, and that he was “not worried” about the issue overshadowing the G7.

    Boris Johnson is reportedly to face pressure from US President Joe Biden on Thursday to resolve the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol issue that has marred ongoing post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the European Union.

    Biden is set to meet with Johnson in Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit scheduled for 11–13 June and hosted by the UK, which holds the G7 presidency for 2021. The US President flew to the UK on Air Force One, landing at the US airbase at RAF Mildenhall before heading on to Cornwall for Thursday’s talks with Johnson in Carbis Bay.

    The 46th POTUS firmly believes in the Good Friday Agreement as the foundation for peaceful coexistence in Northern Ireland, Jake Sullivan, Biden’s adviser, was quoted by media as saying on Air Force One.

    “That agreement needs to be protected, and any steps that imperil or undermine it will not be welcomed by the United States,” he said.

    The 1998 Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, put an end to the "Troubles" - three decades of bloodshed between those who wanted Northern Ireland to remain within the United Kingdom, and those who wanted Northern Ireland to leave the United Kingdom and join a united Ireland.

     “President Biden is going to make statements of principle on this front. He is not issuing threats or ultimatums. He is going to simply convey his deep-seated belief that we need to stand behind and protect this protocol,” said Sullivan.

    Biden believes the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol is “critical” to ensuring that the Good Friday Agreement is protected, and the UK and the EU must continue negotiations to hammer out an acceptable solution, the adviser was quoted as saying.

    Earlier, Sullivan was cited by the BBC as saying:

    “But whatever way they find to proceed must, at its core, fundamentally protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and not imperil that. And that is the message that President Biden will send when he is in Cornwall.”

    While dodging any comment on whether failure to resolve the Northern Ireland issue could jeopardise a US-UK trade deal, Sullivan added that “our concern runs very deep on the Northern Ireland issue”.

    In response to the statement, the UK Prime Minister said he was “not worried” about the upcoming summit being overshadowed by the bitter row with the EU.

    Johnson told broadcasters in Cornwall that he was “very, very optimistic” that a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol issue is “easily doable”. Boris Johnson also weighed in on the recent statement made by Biden, who had vowed his meeting with the UK Prime Minister would “affirm the special relationship between our nations”.

    The Atlantic magazine had reported Johnson told aides he does not like the seemingly “needy and weak” term.

    Boris Johnson and Joe Biden will also set out their joint vision for a "sustainable global recovery" from the coronavirus pandemic when they meet for their first face-to-face talks on Thursday.

    They are anticipated, according to UK media reports, to agree what has been billed as a new Atlantic Charter. It will be a reference to the declaration of post-war cooperation between Winston Churchill and President Franklin D Roosevelt in 1941.

    According to Downing Street, the meeting between Johnson and Biden will focus on climate change, security, the global trading system and defending democracy. Efforts to coordinate how transatlantic travel can resume safely post-pandemic are also to be taken up.

    Johnson Under EU Pressure

    At the G7 summit Boris Johnson will also likely face pressure from European leaders, as the EU earlier reiterated its threat to retaliate with trade sanctions if the UK unilaterally suspended parts of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which aims to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

    Maros Sefcovic, European Commission vice-president, was cited as saying he was convinced “European leaders will raise this issue” at the G7.

    Following a four-hour meeting in London on Wednesday between UK-EU minister Lord David Frost and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, no breakthrough has been achieved.

     Brussels continues to blame Brexit for the ongoing stalemate, with the EU concerned that goods entering its Single Market Area do not meet proper requirements.

    UK and Brexit Minister Lord David Frost said London had a frank and honest discussion with the EU’s Sefcovic but claims the NI protocol is causing disruption.

    “There weren’t any breakthroughs. There aren’t any breakdowns either and we’re going to carry on talking. What we really now need to do is very urgently find some solutions which support the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, support the peace process in Northern Ireland and allow things to return to normal,” Frost said.

    Speaking after the talks, Sefcovic said that EU patience was “wearing very, very thin” with the UK over what Brussels sees as its failure to implement basic parts of the protocol.

    ​The EU has already launched legal proceedings against Britain for unilaterally extending some grace periods  to the normal border checks implied under the protocol.

    Northern Ireland Protocol Standoff

    The UK-EU stalemate over the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland in the Brexit Withdrawal agreement has been the greatest source of tensions since Britain signed a deal to exit the bloc.

    It effectively set up a post-Brexit trade border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) in order to prevent goods checks along the Irish land border.

    Keeping the Northern Ireland peace deal (the Good Friday agreement) was a priority during the Brexit talks, and ensuring that the land border between the Republic of Ireland (remaining in the EU) and Northern Ireland (in the UK) is open, unhampered by post-Brexit infrastructure-like border posts, was deemed a vital concession.

    A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol near the harbour in Larne, Northern Ireland. February 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
    A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol near the harbour in Larne, Northern Ireland. February 12, 2021

    Some checks are taking place on British goods heading to Northern Ireland, causing a degree of disruption to food supplies and online deliveries.

    It was agreed that the checks would be phased in through the use of so-called "grace periods", with the UK earlier this year unilaterally extending some of these, to the fury of Brussels. The next phase of new controls, affecting chilled meat products like sausages and mince, are due to begin next month.

    Fireworks explode as Nationalist and Loyalist rioters clash with one another at the peace wall on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 7, 2021
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Fireworks explode as Nationalist and Loyalist rioters clash with one another at the peace wall on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 7, 2021

    Northern Ireland’s British unionists have strongly opposed the measure, which they believe weakens ties with the rest of the UK.

    Related:

    Johnson Urged to Delay Lifting of Lockdown Over New Virus Strain to Stop 'Mini COVID Volcanoes'
    'I Keep Forgetting': Watch Biden Confess to Being Oblivious to His Presidential Status
    Final Brexit Hurdle: UK and EU Remain Deadlocked Over Northern Ireland Protocol
    EU Reportedly Ready for NI Concessions as ‘Patience Wears Thin’ Over 'Confrontational' UK Stance
    Tags:
    Maros Sefcovic, David Frost, Good Friday Agreement, Jake Sullivan, Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland, post-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit, Joe Biden, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse