Trump Calls on Other Countries to Join Nigeria in Banning Twitter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump has expressed support for the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria and has called on other countries to follow suit.

Trump took to Telegram to share his thoughts on Nigeria's decision and reflect on the role of social media platforms and the right of freedom of opinion and expression.

On Saturday, speaking at the Republican Party convention in North Carolina, Trump said he was not really interested in returning to Facebook if Zuckerberg eventually allowed him back on the social media platform.

Earlier, Trump said that Facebook’s decision to ban him for two years from its social media platform was an insult to more than 75 million Americans who voted for him and the tech giant would not get away with acts of censoring and silencing.

On Saturday, the Nigerian government issued an indefinite suspension notice for Twitter over alleged use of the platform for activities threatening the country's unity. Earlier, Twitter deleted Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet about a secessionist movement. Buhari said that Twitter had failed to understand the acute issues the country has to deal with.

Trump was banned by Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. The platforms deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated their policies.