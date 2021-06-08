US, Mexico to Work Jointly in Central America to Address Root Causes of Migration

"To address root causes of migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, the United States joined Mexico in a new strategic partnership to share information and strategies and co-manage new programs to foster economic opportunity through agricultural development and youth empowerment," Sanders said in a press release.
The United States has also pledged to provide $130 million over the next three years to support Mexican workers' protections.
The White House said in a separate press release that the United States and Mexico also vowed to hold high-level talks to discuss trade and security matters of mutual interest. The two countries agreed to schedule a high-level meeting in September to discuss expanding bilateral trade cooperation and collaboration, including on supply chain resiliency.
Moreover, the release said the United States will aim to create $250 million in new investment and sales for the local economy in southern Mexico.
These commitments are part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries earlier on Tuesday during Harris' trip to Mexico City to attend a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
