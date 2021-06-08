Massive Sinkholes Swallow Cars in Israel and China in Blood-Chilling Videos

Three cars were swallowed when a huge sinkhole opened up at a parking lot outside of the Shaare Zedek Medical Centre in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday.
Luckily, nobody was injured. Investigators believe that the cavern appeared because of a highway tunnel project which is located beneath the medical centre's building.
CCTV footage shared online shows the moment the cars and several trees disappeared into the sinkhole.
גורם המעורה בטיפול באירוע בשערי צדק: מבדיקה ראשונית של מצלמות האבטחה נראה שאין נפגעים | תיעוד רגע הקריסה
Another sinkhole recently opened up in the middle of an intersection in China's Jiangxi Province.
A video shared on Twitter shows the moment a car drove straight into the sinkhole on the road. The driver was rescued by other motorists and was hospitalised with minor injuries. According to local authorities, the crater in the road was caused by heavy rains that led to a softening of the asphalt.
This is how a car plunged into a giant sinkhole that opened due to days of heavy rain in China's Jian.
•#Accident #CarAccident #China #Sinkhole pic.twitter.com/Yu7H3THYfS
