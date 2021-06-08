'Islamophobia Growing in the West': Pakistani PM Khan Condemns Killing of Muslim Family in Canada

The incident, which the police believe to have been driven by religious hatred, took place after a young man slammed a truck into the Muslim family. The Pakistani leadership has suggested "Islamophia", an unreasonable dislike or fear of, and prejudice against, Muslims or Islam, to be behind such incidents.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned killing of four members of a Canadian family of Pakistani origin, describing it as an "act of terrorism" underscoring growing "Islamophobia" in Western countries.

Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario. This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries. Islamophonia needs to be countered holistically by the international community. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 8, 2021

​On Sunday, a 20-year-old man, wearing vest-like body armour, slammed a pickup truck into a Pakistani family of five, killing four of them.

Police have said that it was "a planned, premeditated act motivated by hate".

​"There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim," said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London, Ontario Police. "There is no known previous connection between the suspect and the victims."

The driver, Nathaniel Veltman, was arrested five minutes later, seven kilometres away from the scene.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took to Twitter to express grief over the incident, saying three generations of Pakistani-Canadians had been killed for their faith.

3 generations of Pakistani-Canadians were killed in a brutal act of mass murder for their Muslim faith. This is an act of terror rooted in unspeakable hatred & Islamophobia.

Extend our deepest sympathy to the family members & pray for recovery of the only survivor; a little boy. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 8, 2021

​Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “horrified” by the incident and described it as a terrorist attack.

"This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities," he said on Tuesday.

I’m horrified by the news from London, Ontario. To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday’s act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital - our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2021

To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable - and it must stop. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2021

According to media reports, a 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night and the other four family members, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and a nine-year-old boy, were taken to hospital, where the two adults and the teen died.

The boy is still recovering, and is in a serious but non-life-threatening condition. Veltman has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.