Register
13:05 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National flag of Ukraine and the NATO flag

    US Reportedly Accuses Ukraine of ‘Mischaracterising’ Biden’s Words on NATO in Zelenskiy Phone Call

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Markiv
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 26
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106081083099525-us-accuses-ukraine-of-mischaracterizing-bidens-words-on-nato-in-zelensky-phone-call-report-shows/

    President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke by phone on Monday, reportedly discussing issues ranging from anti-corruption reforms to energy security. Biden invited Zelenskiy to visit Washington in July to discuss the results of the US President’s upcoming 16 June summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    The Ukrainian government has “corrected the record” and altered Kiev’s official statement on Monday’s telephone conversation between Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskiy after initially “mischaracterising” Biden’s remarks, Axios reports, citing a US National Security council spokesperson.

    The original statement, published on Monday evening, claimed that Biden “highlighted…the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a NATO Membership Action Plan,” – or MAP, the mechanism by which current alliance members review the formal applications of aspiring members.

    The statement was modified after the White House denied that the president had expressed support for a MAP for Ukraine, and now reads that it was Zelenskiy who “stressed the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a NATO Membership Action Plan,” and that Biden only “assured that Ukraine’s position will be taken into account when discussing strategic issues in NATO.”

    Ukrainian folk dancers perform for Ukrainian and US servicemen in a ceremony for joint-drill exercises between the two countries in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine on 20 July 2015
    © AFP 2021 / YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    Ukraine’s Zelensky Urges NATO to ‘Immediately’ Accept Kiev Into Alliance
    The White House declined to comment on whether President Biden would support providing Ukraine with a NATO MAP this year.

    On Sunday, Zelenskiy urged the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO to be addressed “immediately”, and complained that many Ukrainians “don’t believe…as strongly as they used to” in the country’s prospects for joining the Western alliance amid a lack of action by current members on the matter.

    NATO formally recognised Ukraine as an ‘enhanced opportunities partner’ in late 2020, and its members have been providing Kiev with weapons and training support since the 2014 pro-Western coup d’état and the civil war in the country’s east. Ukrainian authorities have been seeking to sign a MAP with the alliance since 2017, and have used various forms of diplomatic pressure – up to and including warnings that the country might pursue nuclear weapons if it is not accepted into the alliance, to speed up the process.

    Under NATO rules, countries suffering from civil war or with territorial disputes with neighbours are not eligible to join the alliance. Membership also formally requires the functioning of a Western-style liberal democratic system and a market economy, and the fair treatment of minority populations. These rules have occasionally been bent, however, with Turkey and Greece admitted into the alliance in 1952 despite territorial disputes, and their rule by autocratic or military governments throughout much of the second part of the 20th century. The same applied to Portugal, which became a founding member of the alliance in 1949 despite being ruled by dictator Antonio de Oliveira Salazar.

    Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    When Will the Truth About the Bidens' Ukraine Deals & Financial Bonanza Come Out?
    Russia has expressed concerns about Ukraine’s NATO ambitions, and the regular training operations and arms deliveries that the country already receives from bloc members. The United States, the alliance’s leader, has repeatedly broken its promises to Moscow about NATO’s eastward expansion, and between 1999 and 2020 has swallowed up every former member of the Moscow-led Warsaw Pact, as well as the three Baltic republics of the former Soviet Union and four countries in the former Yugoslavia. Moscow has also questioned the alliance’s claims to being a bloc tasked with defending Europe’s security, pointing to its aggression in the former Yugoslavia and Libya, and its operations in far-off Afghanistan.

    Related:

    Moscow Does Not Seek Suspending Gas Transit via Ukraine After Nord Stream 2 Launch
    Ukraine’s Zelensky Urges NATO to ‘Immediately’ Accept Kiev Into Alliance
    Ukraine Still Needs to Implement Reforms to Meet NATO Criteria, Pentagon Official Says
    US Policy on Ukraine Creates Tensions, Negotiations Format Does Not Really Matter, Moscow Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse