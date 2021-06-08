Life Sentence Upheld Against Ex-Bosnian Serb Military Leader Mladic for War Crimes - Video

The UN war crimes tribunal on Tuesday upheld life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic.
"The appeals chamber affirmed the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on Mr Mladic by the trial chamber," the Yugoslav tribunal in The Hague said in a statement, adding that it also upheld his convictions for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The court dismissed Mladic's appeal against his life sentence for genocide over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.
At the same time, the Appeals Chamber also affirmed "the Trial Chamber finding that Mr. Mladic is not guilty of genocide under Count 1 of the indictment in relation to crimes committed against Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Croats in certain municipalities in Bosnia and Herzegovina."
He was found guilty of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity over his role in the Bosnian War (1992-95) and sentenced to life in prison.
