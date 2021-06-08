US Policy on Ukraine Creates Tensions, Negotiations Format Does Not Really Matter, Moscow Says

"This is an inevitable element of the US-Ukrainian attempts to show a high level of mutual understanding. We see nothing new here, nothing that would change the general disposition. The US policy on Ukraine is clear to us. This policy does not envision any influence on Kiev to ensure at least minimal implementation of the Minsk set of measures by Ukraine," Ryabkov told reporters.
"We assume that the tensions resulting from this policy will remain in place, and it does not matter much who meets when and where at the top level, the essence of the policy should change," the diplomat continued.
Previously, US President Joe Biden invited his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Washington in July to discuss the results of the summits to be held in June, primarily a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office.
Zelenskiy and Biden held a telephone conversation on Monday.
