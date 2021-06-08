Biden Invites Zelensky to US to Discuss June Summits, Adviser Says

Zelensky and Biden held a telephone conversation on Monday.
"Biden invited the Ukrainian president to Washington in July to discuss the results of those summits in which Joe Biden will take part in June. First of all, the results of the meeting with Putin," RBC-Ukraine quoted Podolyak as saying.
Earlier, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden invited Zelenskyy to the White House this summer after returning from a trip to Europe.
The two presidents also discussed the need for Kiev to implement anti-corruption reforms and close cooperation on energy security, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier in the day.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The leaders discussed our strategic partnership in support of President Zelenskyy’s plan to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda, based on our shared democratic values and Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, that delivers justice, security, and prosperity to the people of Ukraine," Psaki said in a press release.
Biden will embark on his first trip overseas as president this week. He will visit the UK, where he will hold talks with the prime minister on June 10 and then take part in the G7 summit. Then he will go to Brussels, where the NATO summit and the US-EU summit will take place on June 14. Biden will then visit Geneva, where talks with Putin are scheduled for June 16.
