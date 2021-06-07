Ottawa Says Russia Countersanctions Against Top Canadian Officials Unacceptable, Unfounded

Earlier in the day, Moscow leveled sanctions against nine senior Canadian officials in response to sanctions imposed by Ottawa on March 24.
The list includes Canada’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti, Head of Canada’s Prison Service Anne Kelly, Canadian Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki, Head of Domestic Policy at the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada Marci Surkers, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Deputy Secretary of National Defense Jodi Thomas, Deputy Chief of Staff for National Defense of Canada Mike Rouleau, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Brian Brennan and Chief of the Intelligence Directorate of the Canadian Armed Forces Rear Adm. Scott Bishop.
"Russia’s sanctions against Canadian individuals, including members of the government, are unacceptable and unfounded," Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Christelle Chartrand said in a statement.
Canada’s foreign affairs department emphasized that Ottawa will stand by the officials targeted by countersanctions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)