US National Security Adviser Says Hearing From Putin Best Way to Understand Russia's Plans

“We believe that President Biden is the most effective direct communicator of American values and priorities and we believe that hearing directly from President Putin is the most effective way to understand what Russia intends and plans,” Sullivan said.
The US administration hopes the summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will create a path toward reducing tensions on strategic stability and arms control, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
"On this notion of deliverables on the US-Russia summit, at the end of the day what we are looking to do is for the two presidents to be able to send a clear signal to their teams on questions of strategic stability so that we can make progress on arms control and other nuclear areas to reduce tension and instability in that aspect of the relationship," Sullivan said during a press briefing at the White House.
The two presidents are scheduled to meet in Geneva next week.
Moscow previously expressed hope that Putin and Biden would discuss global strategic stability and the US-Russia relationship itself at the upcoming Geneva talks. The White House noted that the agenda will include Ukrainian and Belarusian issues, as well as the New START treaty, and the situation in Iran.
