Register
19:07 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    Blinken Says US Building Coalition to Hold Countries Harbouring Hackers Responsible

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    8338
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105507/00/1055070018_0:214:2881:1834_1200x675_80_0_0_e5be58052eb8e8682646d175f9a7d8cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106071083093560-sec-state-blinken-us-building-coalition-to-hold-countries-harbouring-hackers-responsible/

    Washington has accused hackers "with ties to Russia" of carrying out the recent hack attacks against the Colonial Pipeline and a major Brazilian meat producer's US subsidiary, without providing evidence to back up its claims. Russia denies that it engages in hacking attacks against the US, and has proposed expanding cyber cooperation.

    The United States is working to build an international coalition to hold countries harbouring ransomware hackers accountable, Secretatry of State Antony Blinken has announced.

    "We are working...to develop a counter-ransomware strategy to better protect all our networks and, of course, this requires working closely with the private sector, since many of these things are controlled by the private sector, to disrupt and destroy ransomeware infrastructure and ecosystems, to find and bring to justice those responsible, to build an international coalition, hold countries who harbour those engaged in ransomware attacks accountable," Blinken said, speaking at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the State Department's 2022 budget request on Monday.

    "This is a critical moment for the United States and our global leadership," Blinken said, speaking more generally of the budget request. "We've got to revitalise our alliances and partnerships, outcompete China and defend the international rules-based order against those who would seek to undermine it."

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Moscow Decries FBI Head's Claims Russia Harbours Numerous Ransomware Attackers
    Last week, the FBI attributed a ransomware attack on Brazilian meat producer JBS's US subsidiary to "threat actors" based in Russia, with the White House saying it was in touch with Moscow over the hack.

    Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the FBI's claims about Russia serving as a haven for malicious ransomware actors on Friday, saying that hackers exist in countries around the world and suggesting the FBI's allegations were "emotionally charged."

    The JBS attacks followed earlier hack attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, Microsoft Exchange, and SolarWinds, with US officials similarly attributing those attacks to Russia, without providing evidence to back up their claims.

    On Sunday, Blinken said that the upcoming 16 June summit meeting between Vladimir Putin and Biden would certainly include a discussion of the recent hacks, and indicated that Biden plans to tell Putin "directly and clearly what he can expect from the United States if aggressive, reckless actions toward us continue."

    The Biden administration already used the SolarWinds hacking claims to justify new sanctions against Russian companies, individuals, and other entities earlier this year, and has threatened additional restrictions. The US never provided any substantive evidence to prove Russian involvement in hacking attacks against US or American companies, with hacking claims going back to the 2016 election and allegations by US intelligence that Russia was meddling in US politics to elect Donald Trump. The latter allegations were never proven, but served as a Sword of Damocles hanging over Trump's head essentially until the end of his term as president -preventing him from carrying through with his election promises of improving relations with Moscow.

    Russia has repeatedly proposed enhancing cybersecurity cooperation with the United States to counter the activities of malign cyber actors, but these proposals have fallen on deaf ears amid US skepticism.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse