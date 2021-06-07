Register
18:23 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A person stands on a plinth after the defaced statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, lies on the pavement after being toppled following a protest at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 6, 2021

    Video: Statue of Egerton Ryerson Toppled in Toronto After Discovery of Indigenous Child Remains

    © REUTERS / CHRIS HELGREN
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    5143
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083087373_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_9a9cd60268558188f0f88425f41454f3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106071083087302-video-statue-of-egerton-ryerson-toppled-in-toronto-after-discovery-of-indigenous-child-remains/

    Egerton Ryerson contributed to the design of the system of residential schools in Canada - free boarding schools for indigenous children. The system, ostensibly created to assimilate indigenous children into Canadian culture, is criticized for removing children from their families, exposing them to violence, and even killing them.

    On Sunday, protesters toppled a statue of Egerton Ryerson, the architect of the Canadian system of residential public schools for indigenous people, located near Ryerson University in Toronto.

    The statue ended up on the ground after the discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School - a finding that caused a public uproar, with the statue of Ryerson sprayed with red paint and defaced.

    The backlash echoed throughout the university as well, as some students and professors reportedly went to change their email signatures from Ryerson to "X University", calling to remove the name of Ryerson.

    Video posted on social media shows the moment the monument, captured with a chain, is pulled to the ground.

    ​The discovery of children's remains at the site of the residential school, located in British Columbia, was announced in late May, by the indigenous Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc community. The findings sparked a movement by activists against the figure of Egerton Ryerson, with the university named after the educator issuing a statement on 4 June acknowledging the situation and launching an investigation.

    "I share the profound grief and sorrow felt by our students, faculty, staff and alumni at these revelations, and extend support to Indigenous communities at the university", Mohamed Lachemi, President and Vice-Chancellor of the Ryerson University stated. "An important part of our university’s reconciliation involves the legacy of our namesake Egerton Ryerson and the establishment of residential schools. In November, the Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force was established with a clear mandate to examine the facts of that legacy, to consult widely and openly, and to develop principles and recommendations that our university can take to respond to that legacy."

    The statement was shared by Toronto police, which, reacting to the Sunday incident, outlined that, despite "a traumatic impact" of the "recent events", acts of violence and vandalism cannot be tolerated.

    As the movement against racism has intensified recently in countries like Canada, the United States and others, activists particularly target statues of figures they believe to be controversial, in terms of racial injustice. The wave of monument toppling was particularly intense in 2020 when the statue of John A. Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister, was defaced in August, and the monument of Spanish conquistador Sebastian de Belalcazar saw the same fate later in September.

    What Does Ryerson Have to Do With All of It?

    According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, Egerton Ryerson was a Methodist minister and educator in Canada in the 19th century who "established a system of free, mandatory schooling at the primary and secondary level — the forerunner of Ontario’s current school system". He specifically believed that poverty should not be a roadblock to education and insisted that the country have a free and mandatory public school system.

    Despite being a vocal advocate of free and compulsory education, Ryerson was involved in the design of the system of residential schools and believed that indigenous and non-indigenous students should have different education systems.

    The controversy around Ryerson's figure started before 2021. In 2010, the Ryerson University issued a statement acknowledging both the pioneering role of Ryerson in the country's education system and his participation in the "abusive" system of residential schools, dubbing the latter "a harmful error". Calls to remove his name and statue from the university first emerged in 2017, voiced by the students' union. 

    Sam Howden, one of the organizers of X University and a member of the university's Indigenous Student Association, said that the Sunday demonstration in Toronto that ended with the toppling of the statue was not vandalism.

    "It was not some kind of criminal act. It was to bring attention to the violence that has been endured by many different folks because of Egerton Ryerson", he said, cited by CP 24. "I would like this to be a sustainable thing where we see change at the institutional level – to take away the name, to take away the statue, and have a larger conversation about colonial violence and white supremacy in this country and start doing those mechanisms."
    The defaced Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, who created the framework for Canada's residential indigenous school system, is seen following the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the site of British Columbia's former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 3, 2021
    © REUTERS / CHRIS HELGREN
    The defaced Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, who created the framework for Canada's residential indigenous school system, is seen following the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the site of British Columbia's former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 3, 2021

    The sentiment was not shared by all - at least at the time when the first calls to "cancel" Ryerson emerged. Donald Smith, professor emeritus of history at the University of Calgary, said in a 2017 column published in The Globe and Mail that he did not believe Ryerson should receive "an anti-indigenous label".

    Smith suggested that the educator "was not the creator of the Indian residential school system" but only wrote "a short report on Indian boarding schools where older male students could learn European-style agriculture". The professor also claimed that Ryerson had a good relationship with the Mississaugas of New Credit - one of the First Nations communities in Ontario.

    A similar opinion was also voiced in a 2021 column by Ron Stagg and Patrice Dutil for The National Post, with the authors particularly noting that Ryerson was given his own name in the community.

    "He was not a racist and he did not discriminate against Indigenous people. It was the exact opposite! As a young man he was appointed to the Credit mission, home of the Mississaugas", the op-ed reads. "In fact, it was in recognition of his services to the Mississauga, that Ryerson was adopted and given the name of a recently deceased chief, “Cheechock” or “Chechalk.”

    Related:

    Defaced and Damaged Statue of Slave Trader Toppled by BLM Last Year Goes on Display in Bristol
    Indigenous Protesters Topple Conquistador Statue in Southwestern Colombia - Video
    Video: Protesters Topple Statue of Canadian First PM in Montreal, Call For Police Defunding
    Tags:
    Toronto, indigenous peoples, Indigenous, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse