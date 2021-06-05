Netanyahu Joins Trump's 'Disgraceful Journey Into Dustbin of History', Zarif Claims

On Wednesday, Israeli opposition leaders announced they had succeeded in setting up a broad coalition that may oust the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in office.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has taken to Twitter to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's potential ouster amid post-election coalition negotiations in the Jewish state.

Referring to former US President Donald Trump and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Zarif asserted that Netanyahu had joined "the disgraceful journey of his anti-Iran co-conspirators […] into the dustbin of history", whereas the Islamic Republic "continues to stand tall".

Netanyahu has joined the disgraceful journey of his anti-Iran co-conspirators—Bolton, Trump and Pompeo—into the dustbin of history.



Iran continues to stand tall.



This destiny has been repeated over several millennia for all those wishing Iranians harm.



Time to change course. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 3, 2021

The remarks come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged all of the right-wing members of the nation's parliament, the Knesset, to oppose a new government presented by Knesset opposition leader Yair Lapid to President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday.

In his first tweet since the announcement that could see Netanyahu unseated as prime minister, he lashed out at the "dangerous left-wing government", accusing Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu's potential successor, of "selling" the Negev Desert region to the United Arab List, an Arab political party known as Ra'am in Israel.

Late Wednesday, Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, notified the country's President Reuven Rivlin of successfully managing to form a government coalition.

© REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits at the plenum at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem May 30, 2019

According to the Basic Law on Government, if the coalition holds, the head of the national conservative alliance Yamina, Naftali Bennett, will serve as Israel's prime minister for two years before being replaced by Lapid as per a rotation basis enshrined in the legislation.

Lapid was picked to form a new government by Rivlin in May, after Netanyahu was unable to form a government in time following the 23 March vote. The prime minister earlier accused Bennett of the "betrayal of the century" by entering the new coalition. Media reports said the potential new coalition government is pushing to be sworn in by the Knesset as early as Monday.

Iran-Israel Standoff

As far as Israeli-Iranian relations are concerned, they remain frozen, with Tehran denying the Jewish state's right to exist and constantly vowing to destroy it.

Tel Aviv, among other things, accuses Tehran of supplying weapons to Damascus as a means of attacking the Jewish state, something that Iran rejects. The Islamic Republic insists there are only Iranian military advisers in Syria sent in at the request of Damascus to help the Syrian government fight terrorist groups.

Netanyahu, for his part, has repeatedly pledged to do his best to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon amid Tehran's claims that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.