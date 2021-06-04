Kremlin: Serbian, Argentinian Presidents to Launch Sputnik V Production in Their Countries

"The presidents of Argentina and Serbia...will launch Sputnik V production in their countries", Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Centre in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced in March that it had reached an agreement with Serbia's Torlak Institute to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the country.
Argentina, in turn, became the first Latin American country to start production of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in April.
All comments
Show new comments (0)