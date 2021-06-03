Biden to Meet With Erdogan on Sidelines of NATO Summit in Brussels

“The President will... meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues”, the White House said in a statement.
The meeting will take place in Brussels, Belgium, where both leaders will be attending the NATO Summit on 14 June.
In recent years, relations between Turkey and the US have deteriorated due to a number of issues, including Turkey's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defence systems, American military support for the Kurdish-dominated People's Protection Units, and Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide.
