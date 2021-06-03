Register
13:18 GMT03 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A B-52 Stratofortress is refueled in-flight over the Pacific Ocean.

    US B-52 Bombers Fly Over NATO Countries in 'Message to Russia', Media Claims

    © CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    105
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102476/74/1024767484_0:119:2048:1271_1200x675_80_0_0_14ec38bf222e815240eb04759a114b31.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106031083065848-us-b-52-bombers-fly-over-nato-countries-in-message-to-russia-media-claims/

    In late May, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu warned the NATO military threat near the country's borders is growing as the alliance is increasing the intensity of its strategic aviation flights, the presence of warships with cruise missiles, and the number of military exercises.

    America's strategic B-52 bombers recently flying a mission over 30 NATO and allied nations in North America and Europe "sends message to Russia", CNN has reported.

    Monday's flyover was part of NATO's "Operation Allied Sky" which involved almost 100 aircraft from 22 NATO member states taking part in massive drills.

    CNN cited B-52 pilot Todd Berglund as saying that during the drills, they were refuelling their warplane, conducting "a NATO op in NATO airspace".

    "We pretty much just try to make sure that we're enabling their [alliance] mission and they can do whatever they need to do", Berglund said.

    He spoke after General Jeff Harrigian, commander of NATO Allied Air Command, US Air Forces in Europe, and US Air Forces Africa, described bomber missions as something that demonstrate "the credibility of our [NATO] forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in our history".

    "Today's mission is an awesome demonstration of NATO air superiority and together there is no challenge we cannot tackle", the general noted.

    The remarks followed statements made late last month by Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, stating that in response to actions taken by NATO nations, led by the US, the Russian Defence Ministry will create around 20 new formations and military units in the Western Military District by the end of this year. 

    "The actions of our Western colleagues destroy the global security systems and force us to take adequate countermeasures. We're constantly upgrading the combat composition of our troops", Shoigu said, referring to NATO's growing military threat near Russia's borders.

    "The situation in the western strategic direction [of Russia] is characterised by an increase in military threats. Over the past seven years, the intensity of US Air Force strategic bomber aviation flights in Europe has increased 14 times", the minister pointed out.

    F-16 fighters of the Turkish and Polish air forces perform stunts during demonstration flights of aerobatic teams at the NATO summit in Warsaw.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    NATO Will Never Match Russia's Military Strength, Ex-US Official Says
    He also said that NATO warships with cruise missiles often enter the Baltic Sea, as NATO and the US continue to expand the scope of operational and combat training near the nation's borders.

    NATO aircraft have intensified reconnaissance activities near the Russian border since the end of 2020, with the last such incident occurring in May, when a Russian plane intercepted an American reconnaissance aircraft over the Pacific Ocean.

    Moscow has repeatedly warned that such frequent flights by US and NATO aircraft near Russia's borders pose the risk of an accidental escalation.

    Tags:
    flyover, mission, B-52, NATO, US, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse