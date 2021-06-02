Hamas Representatives to Come to Moscow for Consultations, Russian Diplomat Says

"Fatah, Hamas and other organisations from the West Bank. We are engaged in active contact with all the Palestinian structures, not only through phone talks ... If they want to communicate, either without our participation or with our participation, in such a friendly place as Moscow, then they are welcome," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
This year's forum takes place in person, from Wednesday through Saturday at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in St. Petersburg, Russia. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organisation that includes outlets including Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.
