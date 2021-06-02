Erdogan Plans to Discuss With Biden Reasons for Tension in Turkey-US Relations

A meeting between Biden and Erdogan is scheduled for 14 June at the NATO summit.
“I will ask why our relations have become so tense,” Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish journalists broadcast by TRT Haber.
As NATO allies, Turkey and US define their relations as a "strategic partnership." However, in recent years, the ties have strained due to the bilateral and regional issues such as Turkey's purchase of a Russian air defence system, US military support for YPG considered by Turkey as a terrorist organization and US President Joe Biden's genocide statement in 24 April 2021.
In the wake of the tensions, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken referred to Turkey as a "so-called strategic partner" in his statement on January 2021. It is a key concern and discussion whether they still consider their relations in terms of strategic partnership or not.
