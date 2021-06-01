Register
09:21 GMT01 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kamloops residents and First Nations people gather to listen to drummers and singers at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site last week, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021

    Canadian Politicians Join Call for Action After Mass Grave Found at Residential School Site

    © REUTERS / DENNIS OWEN
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/01/1083047821_0:322:3068:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_076fb83480f4085dd6faea1ba2c5dfdf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106011083047806-canadian-politicians-join-call-for-action-after-mass-grave-found-at-residential-school-site/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canadian politicians have joined the calls of indigenous leaders for a thorough investigation of every former residential school in the country after the remains of 215 children were found at an indigenous school site in the province of British Columbia.

    On Monday, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde urged the authorities to launch a probe into all former residential school sites, noting that indigenous survivors have long been trying to draw attention to the issue but nobody believed them.

    "It was genocide and it is ongoing; for the 215 children we lost, survivors of residential schools and the future of Indigenous children, PM Trudeau must go beyond words. He must immediately end all legal actions against indigenous children and survivors fighting for their rights," the leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh tweeted on Tuesday.

    During his address on Monday to the members of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc community, where the school was located, Singh called on the government to step up efforts and investigate the case thoroughly, noting that if this had happened elsewhere in the world, Canada would demand an international investigation, the CNN broadcaster reported.

    British Columbia Premier John Horgan has also called for actions, as symbolic gestures are no longer enough.

    "When we think about our children, being torn from us, by the state, sent to who knows where, to be told to be 'good, White, people,' it's unimaginable to us today," Horgan said in an address to the legislature on Monday, as cited by CNN.

    The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced last week that a deep scan of the Kamloops Indian Residential School site with ground-penetrating radar confirmed the discovery of the remains. According to the community, some of the deceased were as young as three years old.

    FILE - In this April 6, 2004 file photo, Apollan Odetta, a survivor from the 1994 Rwandan Genocide light candles at a mass grave in Nyamata, Rwanda
    © AP Photo / Sayyid Azim
    Mass Grave Discovered in Rwanda May Contain Remains of 30,000 Genocide Victims - Officials
    The school was one of the largest in Canada and operated from the late 19th century through the late 1970s as part of the residential school system, which placed indigenous children in state-sanctioned boarding schools, where they were to be culturally assimilated.

    According to Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, released in 2015, roughly 150,000 aboriginal children were forcibly assimilated through the residential schools from 1883 to 1998, in a process which has been equated to "cultural genocide".

    The report discovered that around 3,200 died in the schools, with the greatest number of deaths taking place before 1940. Schools also had a high number of tuberculosis cases and other health incidences in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, with death rates remaining high until the 1950s.

    Tags:
    Investigation, mass graves, indigenous peoples, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse