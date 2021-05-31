SWIFT Could Get Embroiled in ‘Sanctions Spiral’ Against Russia, Foreign Ministry Says

Earlier, Moscow said it saw the threat of being unplugged from the global financial messaging service SWIFT as "hypothetical" but is assessing possible consequences, after the European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution that calls for tougher anti-Russia sanctions, including the country's disconnection from the SWIFT payment system.

Threats are coming from the US with regard to the SWIFT interbank payment system, which could get tangled up in the anti-Russia "sanctions spiral," head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Economic Cooperation (DEC) Dmitry Birichevsky told Sputnik.

"It is no secret for anyone that threats are being heard, primarily from the United States, to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT system," Birichevsky said.

He told Sputnik that the anti-Russia sanctions introduced by Western states are just a tool used to create barriers in order to protect their own producers and protect their own interests in the world arena.

"There are fears that the SWIFT system may be involved in this ‘sanctions spiral,’" Birichevsky warned.

In late April, European lawmakers passed a new resolution, in which they proposed excluding Russia from the SWIFT payment system, banning the import of oil and gas from Russia, and seizing the assets of all "oligarchs" close to the Russian authorities, should Russia conduct an "invasion of Ukraine."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told Sputnik that Russia has a basis for creating an analogue of the SWIFT payment system.

“The basis [of an alternative to SWIFT] exists. And I am convinced that both the government and the Central Bank should do everything to make this basis reliable and guaranteeing complete independence and safeguard against damage that someone may try to additionally inflict upon us."

Earlier this month, first deputy governor of the Bank of Russia, Olga Skorobogatova, said that the bank did not see any risks of disconnecting the country from SWIFT, but if such a scenario were to be implemented, it would be possible to transfer internal Russian traffic to the Financial Messaging System of the Bank of Russia (SPFS).