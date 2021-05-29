Register
01:49 GMT29 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech during a meeting with parliamentarians, members of the Constitutional Commission and representatives of public administration bodies, in Minsk, Belarus May 26, 2021.

    US Working With Allies to Introduce Sanctions Against Key Belarusian Officials, Psaki Says

    © REUTERS / MAXIM GUCHEK/BELTA
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 29
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083025306_0:141:3335:2016_1200x675_80_0_0_c040dadc5073d7a44b93d750f4b8f4b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105291083025256-us-working-with-allies-to-introduce-sanctions-against-key-belarusian-officials-psaki-says/

    As the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council emphasized the importance of establishing the facts behind Sunday's Ryanair plane diversion in Belarus, Lithuania's criminal police chief announced on Friday that the FBI has opened its own investigation into the situation.

    The United States is working with the EU and its other partners to develop targeted sanctions against key officials of the Belarusian authorities, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced on Friday.

    "The United States, in coordination with the EU and other partners and Allies, is developing a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Lukashenka regime associated with ongoing abuses of human rights and corruption, the falsification of the 2020 election, and the events of May 23," Psaki said.

    Moreover, the US will reinstate previously lifted "full blocking" sanctions on nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises starting from June 3.

    "As a result of this measure, U.S. persons will be prohibited from engaging in transactions with these entities, their property, or their interests in property," the spokeswoman added.

    Psaki also conveyed that the US Treasury Department is working on a new executive order, which is expected to be presented to President Joe Biden for a review, "that will provide the United States increased authorities to impose sanctions on elements of the Lukashenka regime, its support network, and those that support corruption, the abuse of human rights, and attacks on democracy."

    More to that, as part of the announced measures, the US "will suspend its discretionary application of the 2019 US-Belarus Air Services Agreement."  Under the 2019 agreement, the US and Belarus granted each other the right to fly across the partner's territory without landing and to make stops for non-traffic purposes.

    All this international outcry was caused by the events of May 23, when after a false bomb threat, a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted from its route and had to make an emergency landing at Minsk Airport.

    A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ANDRIUS SYTAS
    A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021.

    On board the plane was Roman Protasevich, the founder of the Belarusian opposition Telegram channel Nexta, who for several years has been living in Poland while wanted back home. Soon after landing and an ID check at the airport, Protasevich, whose channel is considered extremist by the Belarusian authorities, was apprehended by the country's KGB.

    For a range of criminal charges, including organizing civil unrest, the journalist could now face up to fifteen years in prison.

    Following a storm of criticism from the EU and the US, the Belarusian authorities claimed that the airport administration got the bomb threat via email and that the pilot was not ordered to land the jet and made his own decision. Shortly after, the pilot's alleged communication with the airport operator was made public by the authorities, and it did not apparently contain any demands or threats to the flight's crew.

    A wing of a plane of Belavia company is seen over clouds near Minsk, Belarus, July 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    Belarus Sends Notes of Protest to 6 UNSC States, Belgium, Germany Over Statement on Ryanair Incident
    As technically all European countries have imposed flights bans on Belarusian airspace, on Thursday, the Eastern European nation's permanent mission to the UN issued notes of protest to several UN Security Council members and the US condemning this week's closed discussion of the issue, following which they denounced the actions of the Belarusian authorities, claiming that the plane was forced to land by a military jet fighter.

    Despite the stir and an avalanche of newly imposed sanctions and international condemnation, incidents similar to the Ryanair one are not new to history. One of the most high-profile cases was the forced landing of Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane in Vienna in 2013. The incident was sparked by rumors that former CIA agent Edward Snowden, who is accused of leaking state secrets in the US, was on board with the president.

    Related:

    Belarus, Latvia Expel Each Other's Diplomats Over Belarusian State Flag Incident in Riga
    Belarusian Blogger Detained as Vilnius-Bound Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Minsk
    EU Moves to Bar Belarusian Aircraft From Entering Bloc’s Airspace Over Ryanair Landing
    Hamas Denies Making Fake Bomb Threat That Caused Ryanair Plane to Land in Minsk
    White House Does Not Believe Russia Involved in Ryanair Plane Incident
    Tags:
    Ryanair, opposition, Belarusian KGB, Belarus, new sanctions, US sanctions, Sanctions, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse