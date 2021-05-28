Russia, Pakistan Ink Deal To Build Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline

"The signing will allow our companies to begin practical implementation of the project in the very near future, thereby helping the Pakistani side to strengthen its own energy security and increase the use of natural gas as an environmentally friendly source of energy," Nikolai Shulginov, Russia's Energy Minister, said in a statement issued by his ministry.
The pipeline -with a total length of more than 1,100km and the capacity of up to 12.3Bln cubic metres - has been designed to connect liquefied natural gas terminals in Karachi and Gwadar in south Pakistan to power stations and commercial users of the gas in the Kasur district of the Punjab province in the north.
The purpose of the agreement will be to help Pakistan enhance its energy security, Shulginov told reporters after signing the deal.
