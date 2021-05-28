FBI, Poland Have Launched Inquiries Into Ryanair Incident in Belarus, Says Lithuanian Police Chief

Rolandas Kiskis, the chief of Lithuania's criminal police, said on Friday that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Poland had launched their own investigations into the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus.
“In addition to Poland, which began its own pre-trial investigation, we have confirmed information from our colleagues in the U.S. that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched its own inquiry”, Kiskis told reporters.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
