Venezuelan President Maduro Congratulates Assad on Winning Syrian Presidential Election

On late Thursday, Syrian parliament speaker Hammouda Sabbagh said that Assad had won the presidential election in Syria with 95.1 percent of the vote.
“On the behalf of the people and government of Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro congratulates the Syrian people on the May 26 exemplary democratic election. The total triumph of our brother, President Bashar Assad, is the victory of peace and national sovereignty,” Arreaza said in a statement on late Thursday.
The minister also expressed support for the Syrian people and reaffirmed the Venezuelan commitment to boost bilateral relations.
This year's election became the second one since the civil conflict broke out in the Arab Republic in the wake of the 2010-11 Arab spring uprisings. In March, Syria marked the 10-year anniversary of the devastating war, in which rebel factions and terrorists have been fighting against the Syrian government.
Members of Russia's parliamentary delegation told Sputnik that the electoral process took place without violations in the framework of all international rules.
All comments
Show new comments (0)