Turkey Grateful to Russia for Agreement on Sputnik V Deliveries, Health Minister Says

"Since the start of the development of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, we have been in contact concerning its deliveries. Now we have a signed agreement on the deliveries ... of this vaccine. I thank the Russian authorities for the support linked to this agreement," Koca told reporters on Wednesday.
He added that Turkey had signed deals to receive 270 million doses of various vaccines against COVID-19, which is three times more than the country's population.
Turkey authorized the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in late April.
Sputnik V is the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine. Its efficacy stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among several million vaccinated Russians. It is higher than the 91.6% efficacy shown in an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet in early February.
