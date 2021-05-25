'Much Bigger Thing to Worry About': UFOs Are Alien, Not Some Terrestrial Tech, Says US Senator

Senator Heinrich remarked that, considering what kind of feats UFOs seem to perform, "you wouldn’t want a human being or any living creature in something that moves that fast and changes direction that quickly."

While certain figures have suggested that some UFOs might be advanced craft deployed by a world power, US Senator Martin Heinrich has argued that such technology appears too advanced for us mere humans, TMZ reports.

When asked by the media outlet whether UFOs are related to foreign governments or aliens, Heinrich chose the latter, saying that it's a "much bigger thing to worry about."

"I cannot imagine… if there is a foreign government that had these kinds of capabilities, I think we would see other indications of advanced technology", he said. "I can’t imagine that what has been described or shown in some of the videos is of… belongs to any government that I’m aware of."

Pointing at the capabilities apparently displayed by UFOs caught on camera, he suggested that "you wouldn’t want a human being or any living creature in something that moves that fast and changes direction that quickly."

Earlier, Nick Pope, former UFO investigator for the UK Ministry of Defence, suggested UFOs that were spotted buzzing US warships back in 2019 might’ve been hypersonic drones, though he appeared uncertain about who – or what – may have been operating them.

And former US Senator Harry Reid also previously claimed that "Russia is involved in this" when asked if UFOs could be an indication of China’s technological prowess.