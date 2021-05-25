Putin and Biden Will Meet in Geneva on 16 June

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will meet in Geneva, Switzerland on 16 June, the Kremlin and White House confirmed on Tuesday.
"In accordance with the agreement reached, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with US President Joseph Biden in Geneva on June 16," the statement released by the Kremlin says.
According to the White House statement, the two presidents will focus on the most important issues concerning bilateral relations.
BREAKING: President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, White House says:— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 25, 2021
"The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship." pic.twitter.com/3jzjwPON6l
