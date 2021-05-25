US Fully Supports Israel's Right to Defend Itself Against Gaza Rockets, Blinken Tells Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference following talks in Jerusalem.

US State Secretary said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington supports Israel's right to defend itself against rockets from Gaza.

Antony Blinken said that he came to the region to try to reduce tensions.

Blinken also said that the United States will seek international support for the reconstruction of Gaza and will make its own contribution.

"We know that to prevent a return of violence we have to use the space created to address a larger set of underlying issues and challenges. And that begins with tackling the humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting to rebuild. The United States will work to rally international support around that effort, also making our own significant contributions," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the press conference, the US state secretary also noted that there has been a "shocking eruption" of antisemitic attacks in the US.

Netanyahu Vows Response

Israel will respond if the Hamas movement violates the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“If Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful,” Netanyahu said during the joint press conference.

The Israeli prime minister also added that he discussed ways to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip with Blinken.

