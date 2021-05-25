Mind Your Language! Greta Thunberg Warns ‘We Are F***ed’ In New Video 

Climate change activists estimate up to 16.5 percent of all global emissions are attributed to animal agriculture. They want us all to switch over from meat and dairy to plant-based foods.

The enfant terrible of the climate change movement, Greta Thunberg, gets all potty-mouthed in a new video on social media in which she berates the world for its eating habits.

Thunberg turned 18 in January and the new adult Greta is not one to mince words.

”Our relationship with nature is broken. But relationships can change. When we protect nature - we are nature protecting itself.”



Thank you @MercyForAnimals for sponsoring this film by @tommustill and me.#ForNature #BiodiversityDay pic.twitter.com/2tXPFaeqWq — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) May 22, 2021

​She says: "I'm Greta Thunberg and I would like to connect the dots. Because let’s face it if we don’t change, we’re f***ed."

The Swedish teenager goes on to say: "Millions have died from Covid 19, Zika, Ebola, West Nile fever, SARS, MERS, HIV-AIDS. Up to 75 percent of all new diseases come from other animals."

COVID-19 reportedly began in Wuhan, China when people ate either bats or pangolins infected with the virus.

Thunberg goes on to blame modern farming methods for destroying habitats and says: “We are creating the perfect conditions for diseases to spill over from one animal to another - and to us."

"If we keep making food the way we do we will also destroy the habitats of most wild plants and animals driving countless species to extinction," Thunberg concludes dismally.

The teenager’s lecture echoes the views of vegans and animal rights campaigners who are seeking to convert meat and dairy eaters to plant-based foods.