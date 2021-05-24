US Not Ready to Announce Date, Location of Biden-Putin Summit, Psaki Says

“Our national security adviser [Sullivan] did have a call with his [Russian] counterpart [Patrushev], and it was an important step in the preparation for a planned US-Russia summit, the date and location of which we are not ready to announce at this point yet, and we are still working on the details,” Psaki said during a briefing.
US President Biden proposed a meeting with his Russian counterpart during a phone conversation on 13 April. Following the announcement, a number of states said they were ready to host such an event. However, the agreement on where the meeting will take place is yet to be reached.
Earlier, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported, citing sources, that Putin may hold the first meeting with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Switzerland. According to the paper, the exact date and venue of the meeting remain uncertain, but it could be held in the coming two weeks in Geneva.
Last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the talks will be held in a "European diplomatic capital."
All comments
Show new comments (0)