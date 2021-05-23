Register
23 May 2021
    Paloma Elsesser attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Camp: Notes on Fashion exhibition on Monday, 6 May 2019, in New York.

    Plus-Sized Vogue-Cover Model Slammed for Instagram Call Not to 'Post About Anti-Semitism'

    World
    by
    Amid the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rallies and marches took place supporting both sides, with flaring tensions erupting on social media platforms.

    Plus-sized model Paloma Elsesser, known for appearing on the cover of Vogue magazine in January, has found herself under fire for weighing in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    The British-born Swiss-American, 29, who has modelled for Nike and Mercedes-Benz and boasts 342,000 followers on Instagram, hit the platform to post a statement written by Indian-Jewish student writer Anna Rajagopal, reported the Daily Mail.

    The message advised against posting about anti-Semitism before thinking whether it might “delegitimize the Palestinian struggle”. The comment, posted to Elsesser’s Instagram stories, stated:

    “No one is saying you have to be silent on anti-Semitism, but before you post about anti-Semitism during this time ask yourself... will people be able to use this to delegitimize the Palestinian struggle.”

    The comment came amid a fresh spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, and waves of protests around the world.

    Elsesser was immediately slammed on Instagram for the post.

    “You know nothing about Israel about Palestinians or about Jews. Stay out of our affairs if you aren't going to educate yourself,” one social media user was quoted as commenting.

    Another was cited as saying:

    “You're the biggest anti-Semite',. 'Get it through your head, anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism. You use your platform to divide. It's disgusting, you should be ashamed.'

    Elsesser found herself denounced for ostensibly “spreading lies”.

    ‘Land Settled by Colonisers’

    Days earlier supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid similarly triggered a firestorm with their now-deleted post Instagram post that stated Israel was not a country, but rather a “land settled by colonizers”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

    Daughter of a Palestinian real-estate developer, US supermodel Bella Hadid had published a graphic that called Israel 'occupiers' and called Palestinians 'oppressed.'

    Sister Gigi Hadid had liked the post, prompting Israel's official social media channels to hit back at the celebrities.

    Hadid later deleted the post after backlash, sharing instead avideo of Bernie Sanders on Fox News saying, “It is not antisemitic to be critical of a right-wing government in Israel”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

    Bella, 24, and Gigi, 26, have both expressed their support for the Palestinian cause and have participated in marches and protests in Bay Ridge amid the deadly tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Hamas for 11days.

    The exchange of rocket attacks and airstrikes between the sides was halted as an Egypt-mediated truce was struck on 20 May.

    However, an apparent uptick of antisemitic vandalism and incidents has been reported across the US to police and shared on social media.

    Jewish civil rights group “The Anti-Defamation League” said its preliminary data showed an increase in online and real-world incidents of antisemitism in the US amid the latest flare-up of violence in the Middle East.

    'The Way My Heart Feels': Bella Hadid Attends Pro-Palestinian Rally in New York
    Bella Hadid Sparks Anger as She Accuses Israel of 'Colonisation, Ethnic Cleansing' of Palestinians
    ‘Shame on You’: Israel Slams Bella Hadid For Joining Pro-Palestinian NY March
    Multimedia
    Votre message a été envoyé!
