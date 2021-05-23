Kremlin: Putin-Biden Meeting Important for US-Russian Ties

"The choice of the city is more of a technical detail. The meeting itself is the most important thing, because it is quite important in itself for our bilateral ties and getting them to improve compared to their current sorry state," Peskov told a Russian broadcaster.
US President Biden proposed a meeting with his Russian counterpart during a phone conversation on 13 April. Following the announcement, a number of states said they were ready to host such an event. However, the agreement on where the meeting will take place is yet to be reached.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that there is no final agreement on a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, but if it is reached, the summit could be held in one of the "European diplomatic capitals".
In turn, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the US expects the two presidents to meet in the coming weeks.
