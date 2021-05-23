Register
05:36 GMT23 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli soldiers work at an artillery unit as it fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip, on the Israeli side May 17, 2021

    White House Got Early Warnings About Possibility of Major Gaza Crisis, Reports Say

    © AP Photo / AMIR COHEN
    World
    Get short URL
    222
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/15/1082957275_0:49:3070:1775_1200x675_80_0_0_648fa977d1deb314508df2cf795df9a5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105231082970884-white-house-got-early-warnings-about-possibility-of-major-gaza-crisis-reports-say/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Joe Biden was cautioned about the upcoming Israeli-Palestinian crisis in advance, Axios reports.

    Israeli and US sources told Axios that first warnings started in late April, when officials and experts in Washington told the Biden administration that the postponement of the Palestinian parliamentary elections and the protests over the looming expulsions of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem could foreshadow a major escalation of the conflict.

    According to Axios, the White House did not take these early warnings seriously because the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was not top priority at the time.

    Palestinian Hamas militants take part in an anti-Israel rally in Gaza City May 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
    © REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
    Gantz Says Israel Will 'Succeed' in Killing Hamas Military Commander Deif as Gaza is 'in Ruins'
    The Israel-Gaza conflict escalated on 10 May after several days of violent clashes between the Arab population and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area.

    As a result, the situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip deteriorated and thousands of rockets were exchanged between Israel and Hamas for 11 days straight, before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was struck on Thursday night.

    In the Gaza Strip, the hostilities killed over 240 people, including more than 60 children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Israel has reported around a dozen deaths.

    Tags:
    US, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    British model Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet during the Time 100 gala at Lincoln Centre in New York on 23 April 2019
    The Famous Couturiers' Muse: 'Black Panther' Naomi Campbell Turns 51
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse