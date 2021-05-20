Register
00:15 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Image captures debris found at the crash site of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Tehran, Iran.

    Canadian Court Rules Iran Deliberately Shot Down Ukrainian Jet

    Wikimedia Commons Via Fars News Agency/Mahdi Khanlari
    World
    Get short URL
    106
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081615269_0:154:1500:998_1200x675_80_0_0_403153533a7f08399c7dc2476f5e6c60.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105201082953063-canadian-court-rules-iran-deliberately-shot-down-ukrainian-jet/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) - Iran deliberately shot down Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752, making the incident an act of terrorism under the Criminal Code of Canada, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled.

    Flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s international airport on January 8, 2020, after being shot down by the Iranian military. The incident claimed the lives of all 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian passengers - and nine Ukrainian crew members.

    “I find on a balance of probabilities that the missile attacks on Flight 752 were intentional and directly caused the deaths of all onboard," Justice Edward Belobaba said in his decision issued on Thursday.

    The judge ruled that the plaintiffs, a group of families of the victims of the crash, had established that Iranian authorities committed an act of terrorism under Canada’s State Immunity Act (SIA), Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act (JVTA) and criminal code.

    Tehran has fervently rejected allegation of a deliberate attack on the passenger jet, with Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization concluding last month that PS752 was brought down inadvertently by an Iranian missile after being mistaken for a hostile target amid confrontation with the United States.

    The Iranian military said it was on high alert at the time of the accident, which happened hours after it fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

    However, in his decision, Belobaba rejected this assertion, saying that on the balance of probabilities there was no armed conflict in the region at the time of the downing.

    The justice also ordered Iran to compensate the plaintiffs for legal costs.

    The employment of the SIA means that Iran will no longer be protected by state immunity, allowing the families of the victims to pursue civil recourse against Tehran. Official Ottawa and Kiev have also strongly hinted at taking Iran to the International Court of Justice over the downing.

    Iranian officials have not publicly responded to the ruling.

    Along with the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization’s final report, Tehran has also charged several unnamed military officials for their role in the deadly incident. However, Canada and Ukraine have rejected the report’s findings and have expressed doubt that Iran would hold anyone to account for the downing.

    Related:

    Iran Sends Crashed Ukrainian Jet's Black Box to France, Diplomat Says
    Initial Black Box Analysis on Downed Ukrainian Jet Complete, Canada Says
    Canada Calls Iran’s Report on Downed Ukrainian Jet ‘Incomplete’, Vows to Release Own Results
    Tags:
    Ukraine, court decision, Canada, Flight PS752 crash
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse