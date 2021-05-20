Register
14:37 GMT20 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Armed Houthi followers sit next to a coffin of a Houthi fighter killed in recent fighting against government forces in Yemen's oil-rich province of Marib, during a funeral procession in Sanaa, Yemen February 20, 2021.

    US Special Envoy for Yemen Announces New Sanctions Against Two Houthi Military Leaders

    © REUTERS / KHALED ABDULLAH
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    117
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082411849_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_f6c7d53781583e4d3878b06d35781be5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105201082949593-us-special-envoy-for-yemen-announces-new-sanctions-against-two-houthi-military-leaders/

    The sanctions follow an escalation in the conflict in the civil war-torn Yemeni province of Marib. Houthi fighters recently initiated an offensive in the region known as the last stronghold of the rival Saudi-backed Yemen government in the country's north.

    US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has announced that Washington will be imposing sanctions on two Houthi military leaders involved in the group's ongoing offensive in Marib Province.

    Lenderking elaborated that the Houthi's actions in the region threaten the lives of over 1 million people and that the offensive "is not going anywhere".

    "The US today will be imposing sanctions on Mohammed Abdul Khalif Al-Khamani, the head of the general staff of the Houthi militia forces, who was leading of the Houhti offensive in Marib, and also Youssef Al-Madani, a prominent leader of the Houthi forces in the military zone, which includes Hodeidah", the envoy said.

    The special envoy has recently been pushing for a ceasefire agreement between the warring sides in Marib and urged to lift the blockade of Yemeni ports and airports to allow for deliveries of humanitarian aid. On 19 May, the UN Security Council also called for an immediate ceasefire in Marib, which has long served as a safe haven for displaced persons fleeing the civil war since it erupted in 2015.

    Sputnik Screenshot
    50 Dead Amid Fighting Between Yemeni Forces, Houthi Rebels in Marib - Military Source

    On 7 February 2021, the Houthis launched an offensive on the gas-rich Marib, which remains the last major stronghold in the north of the forces of Yemeni government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. The latter was pushed out of the capital of Sanaa at the onset of the Houthi rebellion in September 2014 that gave rise to the civil war and which tears the country apart to this day.

    The Yemeni government loyal to Hadi fled to the city of Aden. Saudi Arabia formed a military coalition to support the government and help it return control over the country. The coalition waged campaign in Yemen without the UN Security Council's authorisation for five years, but so far has achieved limited success in defeating the Houthis.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse