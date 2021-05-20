Register
20 May 2021
    Princess of Wales Diana waves to the crowd, 27 January 1988, during her visit to the Footscray Park in suburb of Melbourne.

    Probe Into How BBC Got Princess Diana to Sit Down for Explosive Interview to Be Made Public Today

    © AFP 2021 / PATRICK RIVIERE
    by
    In December 2020, the BBC's Director-General Tim Davie announced an independent probe into an explosive 1995 Panorama interview, during which Princess Diana admitted there were "three of us in this marriage", among other claims.

    The results of an independent inquiry into how the relatively unknown BBC reporter Martin Bashir conducted a bombshell interview with Diana, Princess of Wales in 1995 are expected to be published later on Thursday.

    The investigation is being led by former Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson, who looked into whether Bashir acted improperly to convince Princess Diana to sit down for the BBC’s Panorama interview, where he detailed the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.

    Bashir, who resigned as religious affairs editor for the BBC over health reasons last week, has not publicly commented on the ongoing probe or allegations made against him.

    Despite once admitting that he had forged bank statements back in 1995 to secure a meeting with Diana’s brother Charles Spencer and be introduced to the Princess of Wales, Bashir claimed that the fake documents were never shown to Diana and that taking part in the interview was her own decision.

    Earl Spencer, for his part, insists that it was Bashir who lured Diana into giving the scandalous interview by feeding her increasing “paranoia”. The journalist allegedly told the Princess of Wales that she was being spied on, her phone wiretapped, and car followed, according to Spencer.

    The BBC's independent probe into the Diana interview was announced in December 2020 by the news network’s Director-General Tim Davie, who pledged “to do everything possible to get to the bottom of this”.

    He was echoed at the time by Diana's son Prince William, who expressed support for the investigation, which he said should "help establish the truth behind the actions" that led to the interview.

    As far as Bashir is concerned, the BBC Press Office said late last week that he “does not wish to be contacted by media and will not be making public comment at this time”.

    The Princess of Wales goes on a walkabout outside the Mortimer Market Centre in London, which she visited as patron of the National Aids Trust, Thursday, 27 June 1996
    © AP Photo / LOUISA BULLER
    Princess Diana's Ex-Lover Speaks Up About 'Cunning' Panorama Interviewer Bashir
    More than 20 million people watched the Panorama interview, broadcast in late 1995, in which Diana argued, in particular, that Prince Charles was actually cheating on her with Camilla Parker Bowles. She also admitted to having an affair and asserted Prince Charles might not be able to adapt to being king, among other claims.

    Shortly afterwards, Queen Elizabeth II wrote to Charles and Diana calling on them to seek a divorce. The princess died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 as her driver tried to speed away from paparazzi photographers following the vehicle.

    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

