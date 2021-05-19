Egypt Says Reached Deal on Deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

"An agreement was reached with the supplier company for doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Deliveries will be carried out sequentially until the end of the year. Also, a vaccine supply agreement was reached with Johnson & Johnson," the government said in a statement.
In late April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Egypt's drugmaker Minapharm agreed to produce over 40 million doses of Sputnik V per year, with production set to start in the third quarter of 2021.
Russia's Sputnik V is the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine. It has been authorised for emergency use in 66 countries with a total population of over 3.2 billion people. The efficacy of the drug stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.
