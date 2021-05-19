Register
19 May 2021
    A man wearing a face mask walks in front of a mural at the Leishenshan Hospital that had offered beds for coronavirus patients in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on April 11, 2020

    Beijing Doubts 'US Motives' After Biden's Pledge to Donate 80 Million COVID Vax Doses Globally

    World
    by
    On Monday, US President Joe Biden touted his country's alleged leadership in the vaccination programme as he accused Russia and China of "influencing the world with" their vaccine deliveries without providing any proof.

    Beijing has lashed out at Washington over President Joe Biden's recent pledge to donate millions of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries.

    Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian argued that "it is despicable that the US makes an issue out of China whenever the topic of vaccines is brought up".

    The spokesman asserted that "it sets people wondering about the US' true intention and motives", stressing that "unlike the US, China will not use vaccines to influence or lead the world".

    He promised that China would not indulge "in empty talk while not taking any concrete actions".

    People arrive at the Javits Center mass vaccination location amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2021
    People arrive at the Javits Center mass vaccination location amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2021
    According to Zhao, "China has only one goal: We want to do our best to help developing countries save more lives […]. Our assistance comes with no geopolitical agenda or political strings. We will do our utmost to let people breathe because every life matters, regardless of his or her nationality and race".

    He spoke after President Biden unveiled his administration's plans to donate an additional 20 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad, adding to the 60 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine initially pledged, in a move that POTUS claimed comes as the US vaccination programme "has led the world". According to him, nearly 60 percent of US adults have already received at least one shot.

    Earlier, a whole host of European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca shots due to reported blood clotting-related side effects.

    A community health worker disseminates information about vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential compound in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China April 7, 2021.

    Referring to 80 million vaccine doses, Biden argued that "this will be more vaccines than any country has actually shared to date, five times more".

    "More than Russia and China, which have donated 15 million doses. We will share these vaccines in the service of ending the pandemic everywhere. And we will not use our vaccines to secure favours from other countries", the US president said.

    Chinese, Russian Vaccination Programmes  

    China has so far produced five COVID-19 vaccines, including Sinopharm and Sinovac that have been shipped overseas in millions of doses.

    Beijing has negotiated with 67 nations on every inhabited continent to sell or give them vaccine doses, also working with the World Health Organisation to provide Sinopharm and Sinovac shots for the COVAX programme. COVAX aims to provide shots to some of the world's poorest nations to ensure immunisation even if they cannot pay for the vaccines.

    Earlier in May, China's COVID-19 vaccination programme hit full speed, reaching the goal of 10 million shots per day.

    A syringe in front of the Pfizer logo.
    US Health Regulators Grant Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Teens
    Also this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at least 21.5 million people in the country had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, something that he described as "good results".

    Russia was the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, with two other vaccines (EpiVacCorona and CoviVac) following later. The use of Sputnik V has already been authorised in at least 57 countries across the globe.

    
