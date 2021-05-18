US House Speaker Pelosi Calls for Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Olympics in China

"Here's what I propose, and join those who are proposing is a diplomatic boycott," Pelosi told a hearing on “China, Genocide and the Olympics” jointly hosted by the Human Rights Commission and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.
Previously, US announced it would seek partners and allies to determine how to proceed with the Beijing Olympics in a coordinated manner amid calls to boycott the event over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee opposed calls by human rights groups making accusations against China to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)