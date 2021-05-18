Blinken Says US Seeks to End Violence Between Israelis and Palestinians as Soon as Possible

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that Washington's goal remains to stop the ongoing violence between Israelis and Palestinians as quickly as possible. The top American diplomat added that he stressed the necessity of ending the violence in talks with his partners from Israel, the UAE, Jordan, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, and the EU.
The secretary of state commented on Washington's repeated blocking of recent UN Security Council resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian violence, claiming the US has never obstructed diplomacy, but on the contrary – is actively working in this field.
The last resolution that the US blocked on 17 May, condemned Israel's military response to attacks by militant groups in Gaza and called for a ceasefire.
Blinken earlier stated that the US was working "behind the scenes" in order to end the violence that erupted between the two sides on 10 May, when Hamas fired hundreds of rockets at southern Israeli cities and Tel Aviv.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
