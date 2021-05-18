Register
01:39 GMT18 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image taken on June 13, 2019 small pieces of ice float in the water off the shore in Nuuk, Greenland

    US Does Not Seek to Buy Greenland, Blinken Clarifies

    © AP Photo / Sandy Virgo
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107891/92/1078919221_0:0:2157:1213_1200x675_80_0_0_8c1f28466d35f2f2701f9158e55778a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105181082925005-us-does-not-seek-to-buy-greenland-blinken-clarifies/

    There are at least four times in the history of Greenland when it was suggested that the United States could purchase the territory. The latest came from a former US president, Donald Trump, in 2019, but was not enthusiastically met by Copenhagen, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the proposition "absurd".

    US State Secretary Antony Blinken acknowledged on Monday that the United States has no plans to buy Greenland from Denmark.

    "I’m focused on looking forward, and the short answer is no", Blinken told Denmark’s DR-TV when asked whether Washington was still considering the purchase of the territory.

    His response came as the State Secretary is paying a visit to Denmark, Iceland and Greenland to discuss "strong partnership" and prospects for cooperation in the Arctic region, while attending the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting in Reykjavik.

    Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has seen the US eye the possibility of its purchase or annexation several times in the island's history. With first initiatives emerging in 1867, the latest proposal to buy Greenland came from a former US president, Donald Trump.

    Trump's interest was coldly received, with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissing the proposal as "absurd", indicating that the island is not for sale by Copenhagen. Trump's reaction was swift, calling the prime minister "nasty" and cancelling a visit to Copenhagen.

    Trump's initiative raised eyebrows among Greenlanders. Some, according to media reports, outlined that the offer to purchase the island might prompt Denmark to value the territory more.

    “Hopefully this whole Trump thing makes the Danes wake up and show Greenland some respect,” Hanna Jensen, 52, an English teacher in Nuuk, told Sunday Times at the time. “A lot of Danes think everyone here is just a drunk Inuit. But now that America wants to buy us, maybe they can see there is much of value here.”

    The world's largest island, Greenland has been part of Kingdom of Denmark since 1814, and was fully integrated into Denmark in 1953 - the year the Danish Constitution affirmed that the people of Greenland had become citizens of Denmark. In 1979, Copenhagen granted home rule to the territory, and in 2008 Greenlanders voted in favour of the Self-Government Act that envisaged more power transferred to local government from Denmark.

    Related:

    Denmark Apologises to Greenlandic Children for Forced 'Danisation'
    Environmentalists' Victory Quashes Greenland's Uranium Mining, Questions Hopes of Independence
    Blinken Visits Denmark With Greenland Back in Focus, As Copenhagen 'Once Again Embraces' US
    Tags:
    Denmark, Antony Blinken, Arctic, Greenland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, the winner of Miss Universe 2021, 16 May 2021, Hollywood, Florida
    Miss Universe 2021 Beauty Pageant
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse