Azerbaijan's Border Service Says Two Troops Killed in Clash With Drug Smugglers on Iran Border

Two Azerbaijani troops are dead following a firefight with drug smugglers on the border with Iran, Azerbaijan's Border Service said on Saturday.
"On 15 May, at about 16:00, three unknown persons violated the state border near the village of Gendere, Yardimli region. The violators did not obey border guards' order to stop, opened fire on them, abandoned their cargo and attempted to flee the scene," the Border Service said in a statement.
Two border guards were severely injured in the confrontation and evacuated to a local medical facility, but died of their wounds, the statement added.
The Border Service said about 10 kg of narcotics were found at the scene. One of the smugglers has been detained, with the search continuing for the others. The detained individual is believed to be an Iranian national, and Azerbaijan informed Iran about the incident.
Iranian officials have yet to comment on the situation. Iran and Azerbaijan share a 765 km border, with Baku regaining control over the border area in the west from the Armenian-backed Artsakh Republic during the September-November 2020 war.
