Venezuela Approves Russia's Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine, RDIF Says

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the RDIF said in a statement.
Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, which was approved in Venezuela in January 2021 under the emergency use authorization.
"Sputnik Light demonstrated 79.4% efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered," the RDIF says.
Russia registered the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine with 79.4% efficacy, developed as Sputnik V by the Gamaleya Research Institute, in May. It is efficient against all COVID-19 strains and has no registered complication cases after its administration.
All comments
Show new comments (0)