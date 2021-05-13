US Open to UN Discussion of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Early Next Week, Blinken Says

“We are open to and supportive of a discussion, an open discussion at the United Nations. I think we are looking at early next week. This, I hope, will give some time for the diplomacy to have some effect and to see if indeed we get a real de-escalation and can then pursue this at the United Nations in that context,” Blinken said at a press conference.
Earlier in the day, Sputnik learned that the US blocked a request to convene the UN Security Council on Friday.
The public meeting was requested by Norway, China and Tunisia, but will not be held “because members could not reach consensus,” the press office of China's mission to the UN told Sputnik earlier.
Between May 7 and 10, large-scale clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police, resulting in the Gaza Strip's sharpest escalation in recent years. Riots erupted simultaneously in two parts of East Jerusalem: near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where many Arab families are being evicted due to an Israeli court ruling.
Since Monday morning, more than 1,700 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli cities, killing seven people and injuring hundreds more, according to the Israeli military.
All comments
Show new comments (0)